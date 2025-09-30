HTeaO and Tony’s Chocolonely Collaborate on Limited-Time Peanut Butter Latte featuring Milk Chocolate Shavings

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is teaming up with Tony’s Chocolonely, the Dutch chocolate impact company on a mission to end exploitation in cocoa, to launch a new limited-time beverage: the Tony’s Chocolonely Peanut Butter Latte. Available October 1 through November 15 at participating HTeaO locations, the indulgent latte combines the richness of HTeaO’s Free Rein Homestead coffee blend with the sweetness of Tony’s signature milk chocolate.

Crafted with Monin Peanut Butter syrup, Monin Cookie Butter syrup, fresh-brewed Free Rein Homestead espresso, and whole milk, the Tony’s Chocolonely Peanut Butter Latte is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with shavings from Tony’s iconic unequally divided milk chocolate bar. The decadent treat is available iced in a 24-ounce size or hot in 12-, 16-, and 20-ounce cups. Despite its nutty flavor, the beverage is nut-allergy safe.

To celebrate the launch, HTeaO will host a Reverse Happy Hour on Wednesday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guests can enjoy buy one, get one free on any drink from the coffee menu, including the Tony’s Peanut Butter Latte, tea lattes, and hot chocolate. The one-day promotion offers coffee fans an early-morning reason to try something new and share the experience with a friend.

“This collaboration brings together two brands that share a passion for crafting products people feel good about,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Tony’s Chocolonely is known for making incredible chocolate while leading the charge toward a fairer cocoa industry, and we’re excited to spotlight that mission in a new way while also growing awareness of our Free Rein coffee partnership..”

Nielsen added, “As much as HTeaO is known for iced tea, we see tremendous opportunity to innovate in the coffee space. The Tony’s Chocolonely Peanut Butter Latte is a perfect example of how we can bring exciting, unexpected flavors to our Free Rein coffee lineup and create something new for guests to enjoy as the seasons change.”

Tony’s Chocolonely, whose bold chocolate bars are sold in all HTeaO stores, is equally excited to bring its purpose to life in beverage form. “Partnering with HTeaO is a delicious step toward making ethical chocolate the norm, not the exception,” said Aidaly Sosa Walker, VP of Marketing, US & Canada at Tony’s Chocolonely. “With every bar sold at HTeaO’s stores, we're bringing our mission to end exploitation in the cocoa industry to even more people. To celebrate, we're sprinkling a little sweetness on HTeaO's new peanut butter lattes.”

The partnership also serves as a seasonal shift for HTeaO, giving guests the chance to enjoy hot, cozy offerings just in time for cooler weather. The Tony’s Chocolonely Peanut Butter Latte offers guests a rich, cozy treat that pairs perfectly with autumn.

Available for a limited time starting October 1, this fall-exclusive beverage showcases how HTeaO collaborations bring meaningful partnerships to life. Crafted with Tony’s Chocolonely and Free Rein coffee, the Peanut Butter Latte blends indulgence with impact.

###

