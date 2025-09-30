iSmash High-Energy Entertainment Coming Soon to North Atlanta Suburbs

Popular Rage Room and Splatter Paint Concept to Open First Georgia Location in Roswell

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA— iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its Rage Rooms and vibrant Splatter Paint experiences, has officially announced plans to open its first-ever Metro Atlanta location. Set to open early-winter 2025-2026 in Atlanta’s north suburban Roswell community, the venue will give area residents a bold new way to celebrate, recharge, and connect.

Located at Crossville Village along one of Roswell’s most trafficked intersections (Alpharetta Highway and Holcomb Bridge Road - 10500 Alpharetta Highway), iSmash Roswell is designed as a sleek, high-energy space perfect for everything from spontaneous stress relief to larger private events. Guests will have the chance to release tension through immersive Rage Room sessions or get creative in Splatter Paint rooms, making it a versatile destination for birthdays, team-building outings, date nights, and more.

Behind the opening is local entrepreneur Jason Chen, a real estate agent and investor with a strong background in hospitality, property management, and customer service. Chen has built his career on creating memorable experiences for clients, whether through real estate, Airbnb hosting, or event planning, and now he’s bringing that same level of attention to iSmash.

“I’ve always been passionate about creating experiences and spaces where people can come together and have a great time,” said Chen. “The concept behind iSmash immediately clicked with me because it blends energy, creativity, and fun in a way that appeals to both kids and adults. Roswell deserves a place where families, friends, and coworkers can let loose, celebrate, and make lasting memories.”

The Roswell location will be the first of at least two iSmash venues Chen plans to bring to the Atlanta area, aiming to make iSmash a go-to entertainment hub for the community.

“We’re thrilled that Jason and his family are leading the iSmash entry into the Atlanta market,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “His background perfectly positions him to deliver the polished, high-quality experiences our brand is known for. Atlanta is an exciting new market for us, and Roswell is an ideal starting point.”

In addition to creating an entertainment space for the community, Chen plans to connect with local organizations and join the Roswell Chamber of Commerce to deepen iSmash’s local ties. With a focus on events and gatherings, iSmash Roswell will bring a new option for Atlantans looking to celebrate birthdays, corporate outings, and group activities in a one-of-a-kind environment.

The new iSmash will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint and eight years old for Rage Rooms.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Roswell, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/ga-roswell/.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

