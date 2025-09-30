Mountain Mike's Pizza Proudly Kicks Off Season Eight As The Official Pizza Of The San Francisco 49ers

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Mountain Mike’s Pizza is returning once again as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, marking eight consecutive seasons in partnership with the iconic football team. Fan-friendly activations, including the new Legendary Game Day Experience sweepstakes and When the 49ers Win, You Win promotion, will anchor Mountain Mike’s multidimensional 2025 sponsorship that underscores the brand’s unwavering dedication to bringing families and fans together through a shared love of football and pizza.

“Football has a long history of uniting people and communities in meaningful and authentic ways, and our amazing relationship with the 49ers continues to be underpinned by the tremendous excitement fans have for gridiron gatherings and the love they have for great pizza,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our partnership has thrived for nearly a decade because Mountain Mike’s and the Niners share a commitment to the fans that make our brands legendary, and we’re looking forward to our eighth consecutive season with the team – and our lineup of activations for the 49er Faithful to create more game day enjoyment.”

As part of its 49ers sponsorship this year, Mountain Mike’s will debut its Legendary Game Day Experience sweepstakes. Two (2) lucky Mountain Rewards® members will win club seat tickets to the Week 12 matchup between the 49ers and the Panthers, complete with field passes, custom 49ers jerseys and VIP access to the halftime concert headlined by a surprise performer. The legendary experience also includes free pizza for a year from Mountain Mike’s. Legendary Game Day Experience hopefuls must download the Mountain Rewards® app and complete the entry form by October 31, 2025, to participate.

When the 49ers Win, You Win campaign allows fans to strike gold with every 49er victory during the 2025 regular season. Every Tuesday or Wednesday after a 49er win, Mountain Rewards® members can celebrate with 49% off a large pizza via the Mountain Rewards® app, giving even the most casual fans a reason to cheer. Fans also can score a $49 Red & Gold Feast throughout the season with code 49GOLD. The Red & Gold Feast includes two large one-topping pizzas, 12-count wings, 20-count Garlic Sticks, Mini Churrs® and a 2-liter soda for $49.

"We are fortunate to have Mountain Mike's Pizza, a fellow iconic Bay Area brand that values bringing people together, on our team for an eighth straight season," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP of Corporate Partnerships. "Our collaborative partnership with Mountain Mike's Pizza combines our two respective specialties of providing a world-class fan experience and incredible pizza to benefit the Faithful. We look forward to providing fans with exclusive experiences and deals all season long."

As Mountain Mike’s enters year eight as Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, the brand remains committed to fostering local connections and giving back to the communities where its restaurants serve as gathering places for families and teams. Last season, Mountain Mike’s brought meaningful experiences to the Bay Area community through initiatives such as Boys & Girls Club Community Tuesday, a Girls Flag Football Tournament, 49ers Flag Pizza Party, 49ers Flag Championships and more—with similar impactful programming planned for the season ahead.

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been integral to the Mountain Mike’s brand story since its founding in 1978. In addition to the 49ers, Mountain Mike’s Pizza maintains successful in-state partnerships with Angels Baseball and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, underscoring the brand’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and many communities where Mountain Mike’s serves its legendary pizza.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.