Re-Bath Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Chuck Berry as Chief Operating Officer

September 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Phoenix, Ariz. – As consumer demand in the $500 billion home improvement market continues to surge, Re-Bath is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Chuck Berry as Chief Operating Officer. With nearly 30 years of leadership experience in franchise support and business ownership, Berry will play a pivotal role in bolstering Re-Bath’s operational infrastructure and drive franchisee success as the brand continues its nationwide expansion.

About Chuck Berry:

Berry will bring a unique perspective to the Re-Bath team with his experience as both a successful business owner and a senior franchise executive. In 1996 Berry founded Polaris Suzuki Yamaha Powersports, where he successfully sold thousands of sports vehicles. After 17 years of ownership, he sold his business and joined Servpro where he combined his entrepreneurial insights with corporate expertise to deliver systemwide growth and operational excellence.

In his new role, Berry will be leading and improving the support divisions for Re-Bath’s sales, production of bathrooms, and the team’s corporate management. He also plans to launch a franchise coach program designed to elevate field support, enhance training, and introduce system updates and business intelligence tools to the network.

Berry will focus initially on equipping franchisees with the resources and strategies needed to thrive in today’s dynamic home improvement market. To achieve this, he will prioritize field visits with franchisees to gain a deeper understanding of any challenges they face.

“I am excited to join Re-Bath at such a pivotal period of growth for the brand,” said Berry. “By enhancing our existing systems and support that fuel franchisee success, we’ll strengthen our position as one of the nation’s leading bathroom remodeling brands and accelerate the momentum already driving record expansion.”

Re-Bath has grown its franchise system by 32% over the last three years, expanding to more than 140 locations nationwide. Re-Bath consistently ranks as the leading bathroom remodeling franchise, recently securing #10 overall and #1 in bathrooms on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List.

“Chuck’s blend of entrepreneurial experience and corporate leadership makes him an incredible asset to our brand,” said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. “His vision and focus on operational excellence will help ensure Re-Bath continues to lead the industry and deliver value for our franchisees and customers.”

Recently Re-Bath executed its acquisition of key markets, now designated as centers of operational excellence. These efforts underscore the brand’s commitment to strengthening its entire system and supporting the long-term success of franchisees and their teams. With his expertise and leadership, Berry is poised to play a vital role in advancing this growth strategy.

Re-Bath’s impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including being named the top bathroom remodeling franchise and securing the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila’s 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 10 overall and No. 1 for Bathrooms on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 Nationals List and No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

###

