A Decade of Caring: RNR Tire Express Honors 10th Year of Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – For a decade, RNR Tire Express (RNR) has stood alongside survivors, fighters, and their families during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating a portion of tire sales to leading breast cancer research foundations and recognizing the strength of those impacted by the disease. Today, the company is proud to announce the launch of its 10th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

As part of this year’s milestone campaign, RNR will once again award a deserving breast cancer survivor or fighter with the 10th Anniversary THINK PINK package, which includes $1,000 in cash, a brand-new set of tires, and a rejuvenating VIP spa day. Family and friends are invited to submit nominations here.

“Our 10th year represents more than a milestone, it’s a reflection of the resilience, hope, and courage shown by so many individuals and families,” said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express “This campaign has never been just about donations. It’s about honoring the journeys, amplifying the stories, and reminding those in the fight that their communities stand behind them. We are humbled to celebrate ten years of making a difference and look forward to continuing to impact many more lives together.”

With more participating franchise locations than ever before, the 2025 campaign is positioned to make its largest community impact in RNR’s 25-year history. Over the past decade, the initiative has become the brand’s longest-standing giveback effort, contributing over tens of thousands of dollars to fund research and support survivors, touching thousands of lives and amplifying awareness across the nation.

