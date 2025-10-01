Always Best Care Senior Services Expands Footprint in Raleigh

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Always Best Care Senior Services is proud to announce the brand’s expansion in the area west of Raleigh, North Carolina. Local owner and operator Sanjay Das has acquired two new territories and will now provide services across western Wake County, as well as Pittsboro in Chatham County, Sanford in Lee County, and Pinehurst and Southern Pines in Moore County, along with the surrounding areas.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state ranks 8th in the nation for population aged 65 and older, making it a prime market for senior care services. With an aging population and a strong need for compassionate, professional support, North Carolina continues to present significant opportunities for the brand’s franchise owners.

“As someone who has walked the path of being a family caregiver, I understand how important it is to have trusted support,” said Sanjay Das, franchisee. “Our mission has always been to meet the unique needs of seniors we care for and create peace of mind for their families. I’m excited to bring that above and beyond approach to even more communities, since they deserve the personalized care and attention our management and care teams provide.”

Das joined Always Best Care in 2013 with the opening of his first franchise in Raleigh. Drawing from his personal experience as a family caregiver, he is deeply committed to creating certainty and hope for seniors and their families while improving lives through quality care. With the addition of his two new territories, Das and his team will continue providing compassionate support services — including independent, assisted living and memory care placement — tailored to the needs of the senior community in Raleigh and its surrounding areas.

The agency specializes in caring for individuals with cognitive conditions such as stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer’s, as well as neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). In addition to direct care, Das and his team of dedicated caregivers help families find new homes for their loved ones when appropriate, ensuring both seniors and their families receive the support they need.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client’s particular physical or social needs. The services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

