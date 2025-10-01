Always Best Care Senior Services Now Open in Orlando

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. — Always Best Care Senior Services is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Orlando, Florida. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Kristin and Blake Meyer, this new office provides quality in-home care and senior living referral services to the aging population in the greater Orlando area.

“Blake and I have lived in the Central Florida area for nearly 30 years, and we have seen first-hand the growth of the aging population in our area and the need for homecare services,” said Kristin Meyer. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve seniors and their loved ones in the place we have called home for so long.”

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the nation’s second-largest senior population, with nearly 5 million residents over age 65. Seniors make up 21.75% of the state’s population—about one in every five Floridians. As the median age continues to rise, the demand for in-home care and senior living services is becoming increasingly vital across the state.

With the purchase of two neighboring territories in Greater Orlando, Kristin and Blake are excited to establish Always Best Care as the premier homecare agency in Central Florida. Prior to this venture, the duo successfully built and operated a healthy meal prep and delivery company from the ground up, growing it into a multi-million-dollar business that employed and managed a team of 15–20 people. While their meal delivery business was centered on providing fresh, high-quality meals, Kristin and Blake recognized that exceptional customer service was the key driver of long-term growth and success. They plan to bring that same customer-first mindset to their Always Best Care territories.

Together, Kristin and Blake also bring more than a decade of experience each in marketing, sales, and operations across various companies in Corporate America. That background gave them the foundation to launch their first business in 2015 and will continue to fuel their success as they expand into the homecare industry.

“Kristin and Blake’s combined entrepreneurial success and corporate leadership experience makes them ideally suited to represent Always Best Care in Central Florida,” said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. “Their proven ability to build and scale a business, paired with their deep commitment to customer service, will be an incredible asset to seniors and families across the Greater Orlando area. We are confident they will make a lasting impact in their communities as they grow with Always Best Care.”

