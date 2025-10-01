Birdcall Teams Up with Little Man Ice Cream for The BIG Little Bird Tour

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER—Two of Denver’s most iconic homegrown brands are teaming up this fall for a series of exciting pop-up experiences across Colorado’s Front Range. Birdcall and Little Man Ice Cream have joined forces to host a series of pop-ups.

Kicking off this Friday, October 3, The BIG Little Bird Tour will feature a series of home and away stops at six Birdcall and Little Man locations across the Front Range. For the occasion Little Man Ice Cream will be rolling out its mobile trailer to serve scoops of their locally crafted ice cream at four Birdcall locations including a collaborative “Bird Brain” flavor featuring Little Man’s decadent chocolate ice cream base with bright colored gummy worms, cookies n’ cream pieces and crumble. Meanwhile, Birdcall will be dishing out its fan-favorite chicken sandwiches and famous tots at two of Little Man’s central Denver outposts.

All stops on The BIG Little Bird Tour include:

October 3, 2025 – Birdcall at Little Man LoHi in Denver from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

October 10, 2025 – Little Man at Birdcall Colorado Springs from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

October 11, 2025 – Little Man at Birdcall Boulder from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

October 18, 2025 – Little Man at Birdcall Fort Collins from 5:00-to 8:00 p.m.

October 25, 2025 – Birdcall at Little Man Ice Cream Factory in Denver from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

November 1, 2025 – Little Man at Birdcall Evans on DU’s campus from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Each stop on The BIG Little Bird Tour will also feature an opportunity for attendees to score scratch-off tickets for a chance to win one of a series of delicious prizes. Promotional giveaways range from free scoops of Little Man Ice Cream and free sandwiches from Birdcall, all culminating with an opportunity to enter for a chance to win either a year of free ice cream from Little Man or a year of free Birdcall sandwiches. Additionally, one grand prize winner will take home the ultimate reward of free Little Man Ice Cream AND Birdcall for a year.

SOURCE Birdcall

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.