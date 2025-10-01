CARSTAR Rapid City Voted “Favorite Auto Body Repair” in 2025 Best of the Black Hills Awards

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC — CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City has been named “Favorite Auto Body Repair” in the 2025 Best of the Black Hills awards, a recognition voted on by local residents across the Black Hills region of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

This honor highlights the trust and appreciation the community has for CARSTAR Rapid City’s exceptional service, quality repairs, and dependable care. Owned and operated by Ross McKie, the shop has become a staple in the Rapid City area for both its technical expertise and outstanding customer experience.

“We’re truly grateful to receive this recognition from our community,” said Ross McKie, owner of CARSTAR Rapid City. “Our team works hard every day to deliver high-quality repairs, and being voted a local favorite is a real honor.”

“Being named ‘Favorite Auto Body Repair’ is a reflection of Ross and his team’s dedication, professionalism, and community-first approach,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “They’ve built something truly special in Rapid City.”

Known not only for their commitment to excellence inside the repair center, CARSTAR Rapid City also demonstrates their passion for cars and community outside the shop. In June, they hosted their annual Charity Car and Bike Show, bringing the local automotive community together in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shift Garage, a nonprofit that helps people in need of auto repairs.

SOURCE CARSTAR

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.