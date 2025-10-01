Dream Vacations Named a 2025 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Dream Vacations have been named to Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Most Innovative Franchises list.

This honor comes on the heels of several AI-driven enhancements rolled out over the past year. Building on this momentum, Dream Vacations are now piloting a new AI Search Assistant within its Business Center. This tool is designed to make navigating resources more intuitive by allowing advisors to ask questions in natural, conversational language. Over time, the AI will learn and adapt, delivering increasingly relevant results, saving time and improving overall usability.

The AI Search Assistant is part of a broader redesign of the Business Center home page that will provide a more modern, intuitive experience, making it easier for advisors to find the tools they use most often. What sets Dream Vacations apart is not only the launch of new tools, but how each initiative is rolled out in lockstep across departments. From technology and marketing to training and business development, every resource is designed to work together. This means when a new program launches, advisors can feel confident knowing they’ll have the support to maximize its potential — whether they’re brand new to the business or seasoned professionals.

“Our focus has always been on pairing cutting-edge tools with the training to use them effectively,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. “Recognition as one of the most innovative franchises validates the steps we’ve taken —we’re committed to making our technology even more, intuitive, advisor-friendly and powerful ultimately saving our network of agents time so that they can focus on servicing their customers.”

To identify the companies on the list of this year’s Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from over 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

SOURCE Dream Vacations

