DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Earns Spot on Franchise Times Top 400® Ranking

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Waco, Texas –DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is proud to announce its recognition in the Franchise Times Top 400®.

The Franchise Times Top 400® is the result of a rigorous five-month research and reporting effort. The list is regarded as the most comprehensive measure of franchise system performance, tracking not only sales and units but also sector growth.

“DreamMaker’s inclusion on this list reflects our commitment to excellence, ethical business practices, and customer-first service,” said Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall; it’s a living philosophy that guides how we serve homeowners, support our franchisees, and operate with integrity.”

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is an interior remodeling franchise dedicated to superior craftsmanship and ethical excellence. Every franchise owner and team member follows the company’s Code of Values, which emphasizes honesty, transparency, and respect in every remodeling project.

