Ford’s Garage Drives Growth in Texas with Newly Signed Houston Development Deal

Father and Daughter Duo to Open Three Vintage-Inspired, Full-Service Restaurants in Nation’s Fourth Largest City

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Ford’s Garage – the full-service, 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant inspired by the heritage of The Ford Motor Company – is accelerating its national expansion with a newly signed development agreement that will bring three new locations to Houston, Texas. This exciting multi-unit deal marks Ford’s Garage’s entry into the Houston market and highlights the brand’s growing presence across the Lone Star State.

Local entrepreneur and seasoned restaurant operator Baryalay Razi has signed on to develop the three new locations, with the first site currently being identified. Razi brings more than 30 years of experience in the fast-food and fast-casual sectors, including leadership roles with major brands like Whataburger, Blaze Pizza, Aloha Poke, and Bojangles’. His deep industry knowledge, franchise expertise and passion for hospitality make him the ideal partner to introduce Ford’s Garage to one of the most vibrant and diverse markets in the country.

“I’ve spent 30 years in the food space, but I’ve always dreamed of owning a full-service restaurant, and I wanted to own a restaurant that has real history, legacy, and the highest quality food,” said Razi. “When I visited a Ford’s Garage, I realized it wasn’t just a great place to eat, but it was also an amazing experience. From the moment you walk in, you’re stepping into something unique, almost like a museum that celebrates classic Americana and the Ford legacy. The leadership team behind the brand is truly special and they’re open, supportive, and genuinely invested in their franchisees’ success. I’m excited to bring this concept to Houston and share it with the community.”

Razi’s development agreement includes three locations over the next three to five years, with the potential to expand to as many as eight Houston-area restaurants. The new restaurants will be operated as part of a family business under SVR Hospitality LLC, with Razi’s daughter, Lema Hudson Razi, playing a key leadership role overseeing operations, marketing, HR, and financial management, a business he later hopes to pass onto her.

Ford’s Garage offers a unique blend of crave-worthy comfort food, craft beer, and vintage automotive nostalgia. Known for its signature burgers, over-the-top desserts, and themed décor featuring classic cars, gas pumps, and a true 1920s garage vibe, Ford’s Garage creates a destination for families, foodies, and car enthusiasts alike.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baryalay and his family into the Ford’s Garage system and to expand our reach into Houston, a key growth market for us,” said Billy Downs, President of Ford’s Garage. “His operational expertise and passion for hospitality perfectly align with our brand values, and we’re confident these new locations will help continue our success in Texas.”

As the full-service restaurant industry continues to grow, Ford’s Garage remains strategically positioned for expansion by offering franchisees a distinctive concept backed by strong corporate support. The brand is currently targeting additional growth opportunities across the nation.

For more information on the Ford’s Garage franchise opportunity, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com/franchise. To find the nearest Ford’s Garage location, visit www.FordsGarageUSA.com.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Ford's Garage opened its first location in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as the only official licensee of The Ford Motor Company, operators are able to use the company's iconic logo and other brand imagery, to resonate with customers looking to have a true experience with their meal at the 1920’s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise. The brand has expanded to include a total of 32 locations across eight states and is eager to find qualified franchisees to help bring the brand to more communities east of the Mississippi. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

