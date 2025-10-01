Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Build on Growth in Tennessee

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. has announced the opening of a new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Maryville, TN. The new location marks the first co-branded unit to open in Maryville.

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

The new Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is open Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.