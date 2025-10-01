HOTWORX® Launches 2025 “Workouts for Heroes” Campaign to Support Veterans and Military Women Battling Breast Cancer

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS – HOTWORX® has launched its annual Workouts for Heroes campaign, a nationwide fundraising initiative running October 1–November 30. This year’s efforts will support both the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC), which provides healing retreats for veterans and first responders, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s (NBCF) Military Women’s Patient Relief Fund, which helps cover essential non-medical expenses for military women battling breast cancer.

The two-month campaign combines HOTWORX’s previous charitable programs, the popular Pink Towel initiative and last year’s inaugural Workouts for Heroes activation, into one unified effort designed to maximize impact and rally its nationwide community behind two life-changing causes.

Ways to Give at HOTWORX Studios Nationwide:

Dedication Ribbons: Members can honor veterans by purchasing $1, $5, or $10 Dedication Ribbons to display in studios.

Pink Yoga Towels: HOTWORX will donate $1 for every limited-edition towel sold, with proceeds split equally between SMRC and NBCF.

“Workouts for Heroes is about more than fitness. It’s about community, resilience, and honoring those who serve,” said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. “By uniting our members and studios across the country, we’re able to provide critical resources to veterans and military women battling breast cancer, showing them the strength and solidarity of the HOTWORX family.”

As fundraising efforts continue through November, HOTWORX members and franchisees alike around the nation are helping deliver meaningful support to two strong organizations making a difference. At SMRC, funds provide veterans and first responders with restorative retreats that focus on healing and recovery. Through the NBCF Military Women’s Patient Relief Fund, donations help cover everyday expenses like childcare, lodging, and transportation for military women navigating breast cancer treatment.

Together, these efforts highlight HOTWORX’s broader mission to build healthier, stronger communities not just through workouts inside the studio, but through collective action that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

