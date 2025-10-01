iSmash Announces Latest Florida Location to Open in Vibrant Treasure Coast Community

Stuart to Welcome Interactive Rage Room, Axe Throwing, and Splatter Paint Entertainment Venue

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // STUART, Fla. – iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint, and Axe Throwing experiences, has announced plans to open a location in the heart of Treasure Coast’s Stuart community this December. Located at 744 SW Federal Highway, Unit 9, the venue will become one of the largest iSmash sites in the country, spanning more than 8,100 square feet and offering multiple activities under one roof.

Set to provide Treasure Coast families, professionals, and groups with a dynamic destination to celebrate special occasions, enjoy unique outings, and step away from screens to engage in active fun, the Stuart iSmash will feature flexible space for parties, corporate events, and community gatherings.

Behind the new opening are husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Scott and Rachel Medlin, who are combining their diverse backgrounds to bring iSmash to life. Scott is a Marine Corps veteran and former law enforcement officer, now author and speaker to public safety professionals. Rachel, who spent her childhood in Ft. Pierce, brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate financial risk management, specializing in economic risk and analysis. Together, the duo is focused on creating a polished, family-friendly destination that blends entertainment with community connection.

“After moving to the Stuart area, we quickly realized how much opportunity there was to bring something new to the community” said Scott. “iSmash stood out to us as a way to give families, kids, and adults a chance to unplug from technology, relieve stress, and enjoy experiences together. We’re proud to build something that will add value to this community we call home.”

The Stuart iSmash will be the first of multiple locations the couple plans to open in the region, reinforcing their commitment to long-term growth in Southeast Florida. The only franchised rage room concept in the United States, iSmash has carved out its place as an innovator in the interactive entertainment space. Since its founding in 2018, the brand has generated national buzz for its unique offerings and scalable model, with more locations slated to open throughout 2025.

“We’re proud to welcome Scott and Rachel to the iSmash franchise family,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “Their unique blend of community service, professional expertise and entrepreneurial spirit makes them the perfect leaders to introduce our concept to the Treasure Coast. Stuart is a vibrant, growing market, and this new location will set a high standard for iSmash in Florida.”

The new iSmash will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint, eight years old for Rage Rooms, and 13 years and up for Axe Throwing.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Stuart, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-stuart/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

