LINE-X and National Branding Announce Partnership to Enhance Franchisee Signage and Vehicle Wrap Solutions

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, NC – LINE-X is proud to announce a new partnership with National Branding, the leading provider of multi-location franchise signage solutions. Through this preferred collaboration franchisees will gain streamlined access to exterior signage, shop truck wraps, and a full suite of branding services designed to enhance visibility and consistency across the system.

This partnership will reduce complexity for franchisees by centralizing signage and wrap services through a trusted national provider. With expertise in managing large-scale brand rollouts, National Branding will ensure the LINE-X name is represented with professional precision from coast to coast.

“Our franchisees are the face of the LINE-X brand in their communities, and ensuring they have the right tools to present a strong, unified image is critical,” said Matt Labuda, Vice President at LINE-X. “Partnering with National Branding gives them a one-stop solution for signage and vehicle graphics, which will help franchisees save time, reduce hassle, and elevate their local presence with the consistency of a national program. Clear, consistent signage also makes it easier for consumers to find our shops and strengthens overall brand awareness in every market we serve.”

As part of the program, franchisees will also have direct support from Lauren Barr, Project Manager at National Branding, and Torey Rouillon, Director of Project Management.. With expertise in executing large-scale brand initiatives, they will provide strategic guidance and hands-on assistance for all rebranding project needs, ensuring a smooth and efficient process from start to finish while working directly with franchisees.

“We’re thrilled to officially partner with LINE-X and support their franchisees in creating a strong, professional presence in every market,” said Torey Rouillon, Director of Project Management at National Branding. “Our team is excited to make the rebranding process seamless and impactful, and we look forward to seeing the LINE-X brand represented consistently across North America.”

National Branding’s offerings include truck wraps, building signs, door and window graphics, post and panel signs, illuminated wall cabinets, door vinyl, and parking signage to meet all customizable to meet franchisees’ specific needs. With installation capabilities across the U.S. and Canada, National Branding is uniquely positioned to support LINE-X locations of all sizes.

