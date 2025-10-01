Nick the Greek Expands San Diego County Footprint With Mira Mesa Opening

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nick the Greek is now open in Mira Mesa, California. The Plaza Sorrento restaurant is owned and operated by restaurant industry veterans Gary and Mirna Tully of Opa Bites, LLC.

“San Diego County presents an incredible growth opportunity for Nick the Greek, with a vibrant mix of locals and visitors hungry for authentic Greek street food,” said Gary Tully. “The success of our downtown San Diego restaurant gives us full confidence to expand in Mira Mesa, establishing Nick the Greek as the go-to destination for bold, flavorful and convenient meals.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street-food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts.

SOURCE Nick the Greek

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.