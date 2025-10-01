Rob Overstreet Comes Full Circle, Talks Triumphant Return to Minuteman Press Franchise Family in San Diego

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO – Rob Overstreet is no stranger to Minuteman Press International; he originally owned a center in San Diego from 2012-2017. Rob rejoined the Minuteman Press franchise family in July of 2024 when he purchased Minuteman Press in the Miramar neighborhood located in Northern San Diego. At MPI World Expo 2025, Rob was selected as a member of the President’s Owners Panel to share his unique insights on leaving and then returning to Minuteman Press.

On his experience at the World Expo, which was held in July-August, Rob says, “I’ve always loved the World Expo; it’s one of my favorite things about being part of the Minuteman Press family. Besides all the wonderful breakout sessions and valuable face time with vendors at the vendor show, the biggest value for me is networking with other owners from around the world. It’s a great opportunity to learn from peers by sharing triumphs and challenges. Also, being on the President’s Panel was great! My hope is that I brought a unique perspective to attendees from comparing differences from my ‘gap’ years between 2017 and 2024. A lot has changed since I left, and I have the benefit of comparing the dramatic improvements since I was away for so long, that other owners may not see as they’re evolving in real time.”

Rob explains his full circle Minuteman Press journey, saying, “I initially found Minuteman Press at a San Diego Franchise Show around 2011. Fresh out of college a few years before, I was working in the Hospitality business (Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse) at that time but always wanted to be in business for myself. When I found Minuteman Press at the franchise show, I began my due diligence and eventually bought my first location. After operating successfully for 5+ years, I was simultaneously getting involved in another business (real estate related) with some partners. I ended up selling my first MP location in 2017 so I could focus my exclusive efforts on my real estate business. However, I told RVP Dan Byers that my MP experience was so positive that I wouldn’t necessarily shut the door on another opportunity to jump back into the franchise down the road. After staying in touch with Dan over the years, an opportunity came up to rejoin MP, and the timing was right for me to come back to the MP family!”

Rob answers the following additional questions as he reflects on his triumphant return to Minuteman Press:

What are the biggest differences from your first time as Minuteman Press franchise owner to now?

“What I appreciate about MPIHQ is the never-ending pursuit of continuous improvement. During my ‘gap’ years of 2017-2024, the franchise has made many amazing improvements. The two most prominent improvements in my opinion are in the areas of payment integration; and the huge gains made in the Internet Marketing Program. In just the short time since I’ve been back in the business, we’ve consistently increased our investment in the Internet Marketing Program, and the ROI we’ve seen is incredible.”

What do you think of the ongoing local support from Minuteman Press International?

“Ongoing support is incredible. The franchise support is one of the reasons I’m back. I’ve never owned a McDonald’s or any other franchise before. Therefore, I can’t compare it to other franchise experiences. But I can’t imagine many other franchises come close to the level of support given to owners the way Minuteman Press International does. I’ve always leaned in and plugged in to the recommendations and support given. I’ve never understood owners that have taken the ‘lone cowboy’ approach to our business. The support is available to all of us. So why not take advantage of that?”

What has been your most effective marketing strategy?

“Internet Marketing so far has been our best lead source of new clients. Direct mail also consistently brings in new accounts. One goal I have is to get out and meet even more clients in our area. Reaching out to ‘inactive customers’ is also a great way to ‘revive’ old accounts and sell additional products and services that they may not even know we can produce.”

Reflecting on your return, what have you come to appreciate about the industry and Minuteman Press?

“I think it’s an exciting time to be in our industry. Print is tangible, and in a world where you see 200 digital ads on your phone before breakfast, we’re positioned to help our clients stand out among the crowd of their competitors with print. Our brand recognition continues to grow, and I consistently hear from the ‘transient client’ (those customers in town once for a convention or event) that they only shop at Minuteman Press for their branding needs when traveling to conferences, etc.”

Rob concludes, “I enjoy working with other businesses to learn more about their industries, how they make money, and how we can help them grow. I also really like the fact that pretty much ANYONE is a client. I pick up business at our church, at our kids’ sporting events, doing my hobbies, anywhere! It’s a great industry when we can help just about anyone in our personal ecosystems!”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Miramar/Northern San Diego, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ca/san-diego27/.

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

SOURCE Minuteman Press International

###

Media Contact:

Chris Biscuiti

631-249-1370

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.