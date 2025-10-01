Sandworm Pizzert is Back at Pizza Inn for Frightfully Delicious Return

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – What's slimy, wiggly and ready to hitch a ride on the nearest buffet plate? Fans will soon find out as Pizza Inn brings back its new classic, the Sandworm Pizzert, for spooky season. With a gummy pull that is out of this world, this beloved dessert is perfect for fans who love Halloween-themed fun and will only be here for a limited time before it goes dormant again until next year.

The popular Pizzert was first unleashed last year and became the highest-selling dessert item in Pizza Inn history. This creepy-crawly dessert pizza features a gooey green Bavarian Cream base topped with gummy worms and sugar sprinkles — making it the perfect treat for Halloween parties and family gatherings. Available through the end of October, the Sandworm Pizzert is a must-have for guests craving something fun and terrifyingly tasty this Halloween.

“The Sandworm Pizzert is one of those desserts that fascinates everyone – especially kids – so much that they cheer when they see the sweet, green Pizzert on the buffet line,” said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “They are obsessed with it. When you cut a slice to put on your plate, it stretches higher than any cheese pull I have ever seen.”

The Sandworm Pizzert is available Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 at all Pizza Inn locations while supplies last.

