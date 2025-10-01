School of Rock Partners with SABIAN Cymbals to Expand in Canada

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // HALIFAX, N.S. – School of Rock today announced a new partnership with SABIAN Cymbals, one of the world’s most respected cymbal and percussion manufacturers. SABIAN will open its first School of Rock location in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Q3 2026.

The new schools will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SABIAN, led by the company’s leadership team: Andy Zildjian (Owner), Stacey Montgomery-Clark (Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing), and Mike Connell (President and Chief Operating Officer). SABIAN leadership will also serve as General Managers of the schools.

SABIAN first discovered School of Rock when Montgomery-Clark witnessed students perform live at Summerfest, a music festival in Milwaukee and the NAMM Show, one of the world’s largest trade shows for musical products and gear in Southern California. That moment inspired the Canadian company to bring the brand’s innovative education model to its home country.

