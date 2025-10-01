Shoot 360 Partners with US Sports Camps to Launch Next-Level Nike Basketball Camps for Youth

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Shoot 360 has announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the nation's largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. Together, they are launching Nike Basketball Camps with Shoot 360 at select locations nationwide, beginning in October 2025.

The camps combine expert coaching with cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven analytics, interactive drills, and live gameplay, to provide a next-level training experience for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Players will sharpen their fundamentals, compete in live games, and receive real-time feedback on shooting, passing, and decision-making. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to inspiring athletic growth, using the most advanced tools to give athletes an exceptional experience while supporting their development both on and off the court.

"At Shoot 360, our goal is to elevate how players train by making development smarter, faster and more fun," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "Partnering with US Sports Camps allows us to bring that vision to life on a larger scale, giving more athletes access to cutting-edge tools and an unforgettable camp experience."

Program highlights include:

AI-driven shot analytics that provide real-time performance feedback

Interactive drills and virtual competitions to accelerate skill growth

Live gameplay to apply skills in competitive settings

A supportive environment that builds confidence, friendships and lasting memories

2025 Camp Locations:

Naperville, Illinois

Des Moines, Iowa

Fenton (St. Louis), Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Beaverton, Oregon

Leander (Austin), Texas

Vancouver, Washington

"This new partnership with Shoot 360 combines our year-round, best-in-class camps with their innovative technology," said Seth Roberts, Vice President of Basketball for US Sports Camps. "By pairing expert instruction with real-time feedback, we're excited to provide young athletes new ways to develop skills and create experiences that elevate the game for players, families, and coaches nationwide."

US Sports Camps and Shoot 360 are bridging the gap between the energy of sports camps and the convenience of technology-driven training. This approach keeps players motivated, helps them sharpen their skills consistently, and fosters a lifelong passion for the game. The result is a model for long-term development that supports athletes, families, and communities nationwide.

SOURCE Shoot 360

