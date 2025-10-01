The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Named to Franchise Times Top 400

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Brothers That Just Do Gutters has earned a place on the Franchise Times Top 400 list for 2025. This ranking reflects systemwide sales strength across the largest franchised brands in the U.S.

As Franchise Times reports, the Top 400 list is based on a five-month research effort.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Franchise Times,” said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. “This recognition underscores the relentless commitment of our franchise owners and corporate team to delivering service, workmanship, and customer value. Our mission has always been to protect homes and neighborhoods, and this ranking confirms that we are executing that mission at a high level.”

The 2025 Top 400 rankings show that franchised systems overall weathered inflationary headwinds well, with total combined sales increasing 1.2 percent to $738.5 billion. Leading sectors such as health & medical, personal services, and automotive showed double-digit or high single-digit growth. Other franchise categories posted gains, too, despite consumer spending pressures.

