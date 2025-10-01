Wahlburgers Serves Up Stackhouse Smashburger and Wicked Sodas to Celebrate Release of “Play Dirty” - Streaming Globally on Prime Video October 1

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOSTON – Wahlburgers is bringing a taste of the action to the table with an exclusive menu in anticipation of “Play Dirty” premiering October 1 on Prime Video. This action-packed thriller from director Shane Black stars Mark Wahlberg as Parker, an expert thief rolling out the biggest heist of his life. Alongside LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield, Rosa Salazar as Zen, and a skilled crew, Parker stumbles onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.

Available beginning September 30th, the lineup delivers bold flavors and the kind of over-the-top eats Wahlburgers is known for. Leading the menu is the Stackhouse Smashburger, a hearty creation featuring two Certified Angus Beef® patties blended with brisket and short rib, topped with white cheddar, government cheese, crispy onion rings, crispy fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and housemade Cowboy Sauce (spicy garlic-herb butter), all served on a toasted brioche bun. Guests can even make it a triple and add French fries or tater tots on the side to take it up another notch. For chicken lovers, the Chicken Stackhouse brings the same crave-worthy toppings layered over a seared chicken breast.

No dirty job is complete without a drink in hand, and Wahlburgers is serving them up wicked and smooth:

Wicked Vanilla Cola: Coca-Cola layered with vanilla syrup and a float of half & half for a creamy, retro sip (spiked with Tito’s Vodka at select locations).

Wicked Root Beer: A rich and creamy upgrade to the classic with caramel syrup and half & half for a nostalgic Boston-inspired twist (spiked with Tito’s Vodka at select locations).

Espresso Martini: SKYY Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur and espresso — shaken, never stirred — for a smooth buzz with serious swagger.

“‘Play Dirty’ is all about grit, boldness and a little edge, and each item in this collaboration was designed to bring that same energy into our signature Wahlburgers experience,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. “From the over-the-top Stackhouse Smashburger to our wicked spins on classic sodas, these items are made to be enjoyed with the same intensity as Mark’s new role.”

Building upon the collaboration, Wahlburgers came on board for an adrenaline-fueled event on September 24, where social media stars raced through the city in an epic "car chase" that ended at a speakeasy where Mark Wahlberg filmed junket content and joined food influencer Jolly for a Wahlburgers tasting session. The excitement continued when Wahlburgers teamed up with Twitch on September 28 for a pre-game tailgate, where Mark Wahlberg and Twitch streamer Will Neff crafted the LTO Play Dirty Burger. The event streamed live on Twitch, with on-site burger sampling and content shared across Wahlburgers' social channels.

Head to your nearest Wahlburgers to enjoy the new exclusive menu items beginning September 30 and watch “Play Dirty” premiering October 1 only on Prime Video.

