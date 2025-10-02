Color Me Mine Expands in North Carolina with New Franchise Agreements

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Color Me Mine is accelerating across the state of North Carolina with new franchise agreements that will bring its creative, hands-on experience to more people across the state. Recognized by the International Franchise Association as a top market for franchise growth, North Carolina is the ideal destination for entrepreneurs looking to introduce the brand’s “Art of Having Fun” to new audiences.

Two new franchise deals were awarded that will introduce Color Me Mine studios to key markets in North Carolina in 2026. David Diaz, a former police officer and NC local, will bring a studio to South Charlotte, and Maria and Tim Kenney, a husband-and-wife duo with backgrounds in sales, engineering and entrepreneurship, will open a new location in Raleigh.

“Color Me Mine has been part of my family’s story since our time living in New York City, where we would visit our local studio to slow down, unplug and make memories together,” said David Diaz, franchise owner of the South Charlotte studio currently in development. “As a former police officer, I know how important it is to build relationships with the community, so we are excited to bring Color Me Mine to South Charlotte and build a welcoming and safe space where families can create, celebrate and making lasting memories of their own.”

“North Carolina represents an exciting chapter in our growth story,” said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. “We’ve witnessed how much the community in Cary values a welcoming space to create and connect, and we’re thrilled to bring that same energy to the new studios in Charlotte and Raleigh. This is a state full of passionate entrepreneurs, and we look forward to partnering with them to share the Color Me Mine experience with thousands more families throughout the region.”

SOURCE Color Me Mine

###

