Graze Craze Celebrates Milestone with Opening of its 100th Location

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Graze Craze® is proudly open and serving at its 100th location. The 100th store is in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Florida.

“Hitting 100 locations in such a short period of time is a major milestone, especially when you consider that less than 20% of U.S. franchises ever achieve this number. It validates that charcuterie is not a fleeting trend but a timeless, versatile way of dining that brings people together,” said Hibbard. “What started as an idea in an underserved market has become a nationwide movement, transforming everyday moments into genuine connection.”

Graze Craze has revolutionized the catering industry by creating a consistent and convenient solution for the masses. With its mission to help customers “Celebrate Everything™,” Graze Craze offers artfully designed charcuterie boards, boxes, and tables curated by expert Grazologists™ using premium meats, cheeses, fruits, crisp vegetables, and more—always paired with house-made dips, jams, and sauces.

“Crossing the 100-location mark is a rare achievement in franchising—few brands ever reach this milestone, and those that do have a tremendous success rate,” said Ray Titus, CEO of UFG. “For Graze Craze to accomplish this in less than five years is extraordinary and a true testament to the concept’s strength, the commitment of our franchise owners, and the growing consumer appetite for innovative dining experiences. This milestone is just the beginning of an even greater growth story, and we’re proud to continue expanding and serving communities across the U.S. and beyond.”

To celebrate its 100th store opening, Graze Craze is hosting a nationwide social media contest giving away 100 charcuterie boards to winners in local communities. Follow Graze Craze on Instagram at @grazecrazeHQ for updates.

SOURCE Graze Crazeâ€¯â€¯

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.