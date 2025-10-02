Grumpy’s Restaurant Launches First-Ever Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, partnering with The DONNA Foundation as the exclusive charitable beneficiary.

Taking place throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), the initiative will be held across all five Northeast Florida Grumpy’s locations and will feature limited-time pink menu items, exclusive branded merchandise, and unique ways for guests to join the fight against breast cancer.

As part of the campaign:

50% of proceeds from all special pink menu items and merchandise sales will be donated by each location.

100% of royalties and brand fund contributions from these menu items will also be donated by Grumpy’s Franchise Company.

An additional $2 from every Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt sold will directly benefit The DONNA Foundation.

The DONNA Foundation, nationally recognized for its work providing financial assistance and care resources to families living with breast cancer, will cross-promote the campaign to amplify impact.

Campaign Highlights

Menu Specials: Limited-time Pink Pancakes and Pink Waffles, available systemwide.

Merchandise: Exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness Grumpy’s T-shirts for both guests and staff.

Community Engagement: Guests can sign Grumpy’s Pink Ribbons and the “Wall of Strength” Poster, honoring loved ones with Who They Fight For. Additional donations can also be made through Grumpy’s Round Up For Charity Program.

Awareness & Décor: All locations will feature pink-themed décor to celebrate and honor survivors, fighters, and their families.

“The DONNA Foundation has such an incredible reputation in Northeast Florida, and we’re honored to now be partnered with them,” said Daniel DeLeon, President and CEO of Grumpy’s Restaurant. “Together, we can raise awareness and meaningful funds to make a tangible impact for families in our community.”

