MilkShake Factory Expands into New Jersey with Three Locations Slated to Open by Early 2026

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Jersey City, NJ – MilkShake Factory is making its way to New Jersey with three new locations planned to open over the next year. The first, located in Downtown Jersey City, is expected to open by the end of fall 2025.

A second store will follow at Florham Park, NJ, with a third coming soon to Somerville, NJ.

“New Jersey is such a vibrant, diverse state, and we’re excited to introduce our signature shakes and chocolates here,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “Downtown Jersey City will be the first of multiple doors in the region, and we look forward to becoming a sweet destination for the surrounding communities.”

She added, “Launching in Downtown Jersey City is an exciting way to introduce MilkShake Factory to New Jersey. The community’s energy, diversity, and food culture make it the perfect place to begin our journey here.”

Founded over 100 years ago as a small chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, MilkShake Factory has grown into a nationally recognized premium dessert brand while staying true to its heritage. Every item on the menu is made with care, from the housemade ice cream churned in-store daily to the hand-decorated chocolates crafted using family recipes passed down for generations.

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside decadent Chocolate Molten Cups, non-dairy options, and handcrafted chocolate bark collections. The brand’s latest launch, the Dubai-Style Chocolate Bar, layers pistachio crème and toasted kataifi in rich milk chocolate, drawing inspiration from global dessert trends.

