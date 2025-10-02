Minuteman Press Franchise in Bath, England Transitions to New Era

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // BATH, England – Nishit Chotai, Managing Director of the Minuteman Press franchise in Bath, England, details recent developments at the company and their exciting plans for the future. Nishit shares, “I am excited to announce that I am the new Owner and Managing Director of Minuteman Press in Bath, having officially acquired the business in April of this year from David Ghent, the company’s founder.”

David established Minuteman Press Bath in 1998 and has built it into a trusted name in the Bath business community. While stepping back from ownership, David isn’t going far, he will remain with the company for at least a year, supporting Nishit through the transition and focusing primarily on customer relationships and sales.

Committing to Growth & Investment

Three years after relocating to the state-of-the-art facility at Pines Way Industrial Estate in central Bath, Minuteman Press, the city’s leading independent print and signage specialist, is entering its next phase of growth.

The company is now undertaking a sizeable investment to expand its premises with an extended mezzanine floor. This development will significantly increase the capacity of its large format and signage department, effectively doubling its capacity.

Nishit says, “Our expansion is designed to meet growing demand, improve turnaround times, and reinforce Minuteman Press’s ongoing commitment to delivering fast, high-quality service. In addition to investing in the building, I am continuing to invest in new equipment to ensure that we can deliver a wide range of high-quality services.”

The commercial unit is a comprehensive print hub, equipped with top of the range Xerox colour digital presses, high-quality large format printers, as well as laminating and foiling facilities all housed within a spacious, modern environment. With added benefits such as free parking and the convenience of avoiding city centre traffic, the feedback from both new and returning visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.

Nishit adds, “Our experience enables us to deliver on the key attributes of our business - fast turnaround, customer care throughout, quality control of the highest levels and full packaging and delivering services.”

“At Minuteman Press in Bath, we pride ourselves on creating a welcoming environment not only for our customers but also for our team. Our location has been a key factor in strengthening team collaboration and boosting efficiency in job production. Teamwork is at the heart of everything we do. We’re fortunate to have a mix of longstanding team members, some with us for many years alongside newer staff members who bring fresh ideas and perspectives. This blend of experience and innovation creates an efficient working environment where ideas and feedback are continuously shared.” -Nishit Chotai

More Than Just Print

Nishit shares how Minuteman Press in Bath has continually raised the bar for their wide variety of products and services: “Our customers are often surprised by the range of solutions that we can provide beyond traditional printing. Recently we invested in a new Trotec laser cutter and engraver, opening up exciting new possibilities. It has enabled us to do jobs that we could not have done before such as engraving wooden signs or boards, cork, leather, glass, acrylic, plastic and other materials. Our core printing services remain, with us delivering high quality printing services including the production of card products, business stationery, marketing materials, books, brochures, promotional printing and presentation folders etc.”

Nishit continues, “We don’t stop at paper. We also specialise in display units and exhibition stands, mounted display boards, vinyl banners, vehicle and window graphics, and shop signage solutions. We also provide a comprehensive mailing service, from printing envelopes to ensuring accurate delivery to the end recipient.”

He concludes, “We are in prime position to meet the needs of our clients as we continue this new chapter of Minuteman Press in Bath.”

Minuteman Press Bath is located at Unit 2, Pines Way Industrial Estate, Bath, BA2 3QS. For more information, visit https://minutemanbath.co.uk/.

