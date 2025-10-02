Seasonal, Sweet, and Spellbinding: Duck Donuts’® Spooky Dozen Returns

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA – Duck Donuts has conjured an exciting new iteration of the popular Spooky Dozen. This spellbindingly delicious dozen has resurrected a tantalizing topping, a chewy gummy worm. Joining the spooky fun is a sweet swirl of enchanting buttercream that will bewitch guests’ taste buds.

Limited-edition packaging is back for its second year, and it is sure to work its magic on every ghoul and goblin. It will feature the brand’s beloved mascot, Ollie, dressed as a witch, complete with a cauldron bubbling over with spooky details. Perfect for boo crew movie marathons or spooktacular seasonal celebrations, this box is only available with the purchase of the Spooky Dozen, while supplies last.

Available through Nov. 2, the Spooky Dozen and Spooky Half Dozen feature warm and fresh Halloween-inspired combinations to summon your sweet tooth such as:

Dirt & Worms: Chocolate icing with Oreo® cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm

Halloween Haunting: Vanilla icing with Halloween sprinkles and buttercream

Werewolf: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Graveyard: Vanilla icing with Oreo® cookie pieces and marshmallow drizzle

Guests can also experience a frightfully fun shiver when they order the seasonal Dirt & Worms Milkshake. This chocolate milkshake is blended with blended Oreo® cookie pieces inside and topped with whipped cream more Oreo® cookie pieces, and a gummy worm.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering.

SOURCE Duck Donuts

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.