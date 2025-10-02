The Spice & Tea Exchange® Expands Footprint with Key Leadership Appointments and New Store Openings

October 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL. – The Spice & Tea Exchange® is building momentum with new store openings across the country and strategic leadership appointments designed to support the brand’s next phase of growth.

The brand recently opened new stores in Apex, North Carolina and Brighton, Michigan, and is preparing to debut locations in Delray Beach, Florida and Noblesville, Indiana by the end of November. These openings reinforce the brand’s mission to create immersive, sensory-driven shopping experiences in vibrant communities nationwide.

“Expanding into these new markets allows us to bring the unique sights, smells, and tastes of The Spice & Tea Exchange® to even more guests nationwide,” said Tatum Crews, Vice President of Sales. “Each store opening is a milestone that reflects our commitment to creating and sharing the experience of a more flavorful life.”

In tandem with retail growth, the company is strengthening its leadership team with two key internal announcements:

Sal Golfo has been appointed Supply Chain Manager. Based at the company’s distribution center in St. Augustine, Florida, Golfo brings more than 26 years of supply chain and operations experience. His focus will be on supporting efficiency, scalability, and consistency as the brand grows its national footprint.

Tatum Gordon has been promoted to Director of Project Management & Communications, where she will lead multi-department initiatives, streamline workflows, and ensure clarity and alignment across the organization.

“These leadership appointments reflect our dedication to building a strong foundation for the future of our business,” said Amy Freeman, Co-Founder of The Spice & Tea Exchange®. “With Sal’s expertise in supply chain and Tatum’s vision for organizational alignment, we are confident in our ability to support both near-term execution and long-term success.”

SOURCE The Spice & Tea Exchange®



