Caring Senior Service brings personalized in-home service to residents of Medina, Ohio, with new location

MEDINA, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Caring Senior Service announced today that its Canton, Ohio, owners, Fred and Kathy Wallace and their son, Mitch Wallace, have opened their second location at 111 Stow Avenue, Suite 104 in Medina, Ohio.

"Our mission is a simple one," Fred Wallace said. "We want to give seniors the ability to age in place safely, with dignity and with the support they need to thrive at home. We believe that every person deserves to remain in the place they love most, surrounded by familiar comforts and community connections. By providing dependable care and compassionate service, we're helping families feel confident that their loved ones are not only cared for, but truly valued."

The Wallaces started their journey to business ownership after taking care of Fred Wallace's aging mother. Once she passed, the couple worked at a senior facility where they honed their caregiving skills.

After seeing the need for more in-home care services firsthand, the couple started their own private facility and ran it for several years before joining the Caring Senior Service team with their son, Mitch Wallace, to open the Canton location in 2023. The family is expanding their efforts as co-owners of the new Medina office.

"Over the past two years, the Canton location has grown quickly," Kathy Wallace said. "We wanted to be able to offer the same level of personalized support to more clients throughout northern Ohio, so when the opportunity to open an office in Medina became available through the Caring network, we knew it was the perfect time to expand our resources and serve more seniors."

The Wallace's passion for helping others and their hands-on experience in caregiving made them a natural fit for Caring Senior Service. Their approach to care focuses on building trust, maintaining independence and creating meaningful relationships with clients and their families, values that closely align with the company's mission.

"The Wallace family genuinely cares for every client they serve, and that kind of compassion is at the heart of what we do at Caring Senior Service," said Jeff Salter, founder and CEO. "Their decision to expand into Medina shows their unwavering commitment to helping more seniors live healthy and happy lives at home. We're confident their experience and passion will benefit countless families in their area."

The Medina location will provide a full range of non-medical care services, including personal care, meal preparation, transportation, light housekeeping, companionship and the company's signature Tendio® Family Portal, which allows families to stay connected with caregivers and care plans in real time.

