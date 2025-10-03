ERA Real Estate Adds Longstanding Alamosa Brokerage to its Colorado-Based Network

October 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. -- ERA Real Estate today announced its latest Colorado-based affiliation, Porter Realty ERA Powered, a legacy brokerage that serves all of the San Luis Valley, as well as Phoenix, Ariz.



The brokerage was originally founded in 1991 by Mike and Mary Ann Porter, the parents of current broker/owner, Preston Porter, who transitioned into leadership in the family business in 2008, before officially buying full ownership in 2016. Porter spent his early days in the industry working as a property manager immediately after graduating from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in 2003 with a degree in information technology. Since then, Porter has not only taken the mantle of broker/owner, but he has also become one of the San Luis Valley’s most reputable real estate professionals for his ability to offer expert residential real estate services, with specialized experience in commercial and farm and ranch properties. He and his agents have also been recognized for their community efforts, including receiving the Adam State Willis Fassett Jr. Award, which honors the firm for its continued financial support of local students.

Through the ERA Powered® flexible branding model, Porter Realty, Inc. will retain its established local brand identity while gaining access to the ERA® brand’s comprehensive suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

As part of the ERA® network, Porter and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will now be equipped with powerful business-building tools and innovative marketing designed to connect buyers and sellers more effectively, helping to drive production. Porter is also prioritizing the pursuit of strategic growth via agent recruitment and M&A opportunities. Now with access to the technology stack offered by the ERA® brand, Porter and his affiliated agents will have increased bandwidth to focus on their business strategy, as well as to provide more individualized service to each of their clients.

