KFC®’s Big Comeback Continues with More Iconic Throwbacks

October 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After winning hearts with the return of fan-obsessed Wedges and Wings, the fried chicken icon is turning up the flavor once again by answering one of the most requested menu demands of all time: the return of Original Honey BBQ, starting October 6th.

First introduced in the late 1990s, Original Honey BBQ quickly became a cult classic thanks to its perfect balance of sweet and smoky flavor that made KFC chicken even more finger lickin’ good ®. Over time, fans have taken to social media begging for its comeback, trading copycat recipes, and reminiscing about the one-of-a-kind sauce. Now, after years of anticipation, KFC is finally giving the people what they want.

And this time, it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, fans can now enjoy the iconic sauce on all of their KFC favorites -– from classic pieces of chicken to the beloved KFC Chicken Sandwich and even tenders.

With all that sweet, tangy, sticky glory, you’ll be thankful the Colonel was ahead of the game — introducing a wet napkin to his chicken lovers over 60 years ago, making KFC the first restaurant chain to offer a handy, moist towelette. So naturally, we had to go even bigger. Just like Original Honey BBQ, these napkins got the comeback glow-up as well. The brand surprised some of its most obsessed fans with a wet napkin large enough to clean their hands, their table…and probably their entire family.

“KFC’s Original Honey BBQ wasn’t just a menu offering, it became a cultural touchstone that fans have been craving and asking us to bring back for years,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. “What better way to continue our KFC comeback than to bring back this legendary flavor and reintroduce it in a bigger and bolder way — on everything.”

Throwback Pricing for KFC’s Chicken Sandwich

KFC is also offering fans a throwback deal: its Chicken Sandwich for just $3.99 With a price like that, you’ll think you’ve traveled back in time. Don’t let the small price fool you — hungry patrons get big value with their choice of Classic or Spicy, each made with an Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and the Colonel’s real mayo (or spicy mayo). What’s more, KFC is proud to say that their Chicken Sandwich is bigger than Chick Fil A®’s AND available on Sundays.***

Scary Good Deals

But that’s not all — just in time for Halloween, KFC is delivering Scary Good Deals exclusively for Rewards members via the KFC app and website, making value as craveable as flavor. For 13 days leading up to October 31, members can unlock special offers on some of their favorite menu items, such as: a Free Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ $10 purchase, 50% off 12pc chicken only bucket and 50 Pc Nuggets for $20.****

KFC’s comeback era is serving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for, with a whole lot more sauce on top. As the comeback era continues and KFC fights back to icon status, it asks its fans to continue to share thoughts and feedback on what they’d like to see from the brand moving forward.

* Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

** Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

***Based on weight of cooked chicken breast filet of Chick-fil-A®’s Chicken Sandwich versus KFC’s Classic Chicken Sandwich as of July 2025.

****Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account with an online purchase (before taxes, tips, and fees). Offer must be redeemed prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips, and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferable. Limit 1 per account per offer. Additional terms apply.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra

Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE KFC Corporation

###

