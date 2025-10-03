Penn Station East Coast Subs Launches Deals for Down Syndrome Fundraising Program to Support Local Down Syndrome Associations

October 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI, Ohio — Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is proud to announce the launch of Deals for Down Syndrome, a new fundraising campaign designed to benefit programs and services for the Down syndrome community across all Penn Station locations.

Throughout the month of October, in celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, guests can make a $5 donation in-store to receive a coupon booklet with four Penn Station offers (a $20 value). Each coupon includes a unique one-time promo code and can be redeemed for select Penn Station menu items online, in-app, or in-store, through December 31, 2025. These coupon booklets are available for purchase in-store only.

Customers can feel good knowing that 100% of proceeds from the sales of the fundraising coupon booklets are donated to local Down Syndrome Associations. Funds raised through these efforts provide critical support for Down Syndrome Associations nationwide, including fueling year-round programs such as summer camps, educational resources, and enrichment services for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

“Our long-standing partnership with Penn Station means so much to the Down syndrome community,” said Beth Smith, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. “We’re excited to launch this new fundraising initiative, which we hope will generate significant support and raise meaningful awareness for Down syndrome communities across 14 states!”

The Deals for Down Syndrome program builds on Penn Station’s longstanding fundraising tradition. Traditionally, each March, restaurants invite customers to participate in a round-up campaign, with Penn Station matching a portion of donations. Over the years, Penn Station has raised $2 million through these initiatives.

“This cause is deeply personal to me, and it means so much to the families and communities we serve,” remarked Jeff Osterfeld, founder of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Our customers have always responded generously, and their support shows the power of purposeful giving. It also resonates with current and prospective franchise owners, many of whom are seeking more than just a business—they want an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. That’s what Penn Station is all about.”

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation’s fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

About the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati

The mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati is to empower individuals, educate families, enhance communities and together, celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome.

