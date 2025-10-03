The Joint Chiropractic Debuts in Delaware

October 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Joint Corp. has opened its first clinic in the state of Delaware.

Located in Dover, this is the second franchise for husband-and-wife team and Delaware natives Troy and Dr. Cherese Bratcher, D.C. The couple also owns a clinic in Knightdale, N.C.

“I’m proud to share that The Joint has officially arrived in Delaware, marking an important step in our continued growth, especially in the northeast,” said Sanjiv Razdan, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. “Congratulations to the Bratcher family on this exciting milestone. Bringing our model of accessible, convenient, and affordable chiropractic care to the Dover community reflects our commitment to expanding access to quality care nationwide.”

Troy Bratcher owned cosmetology and barbering businesses for more than 20 years. He recently retired to help grow The Joint in Delaware. Dr. Cherese has been a Doctor of Chiropractic for 10 years and is also a registered nurse and a licensed massage therapist. She believes the power that made the body can heal the body by removing interference in the nervous system. The couple are elated to bring The Joint to Delaware.

“When we talk about routine chiropractic care, one of the things that most people mention is the cost,” said Dr. Cherese Bratcher, D.C. “That’s what Troy and I are bringing to our home state and the community of Dover - cost-effective care that is the wave of the future, with an emphasis on educating people about the importance of ongoing chiropractic care and wellness.”

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.