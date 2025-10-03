Waterloo Turf Taps Taylor Blom for VP of Franchise Development

October 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TX. – Waterloo Turf has appointed Taylor Blom to Vice President of Franchise Development.

A franchise veteran, Blom has been in the franchising world for close to 15 years, having co-founded and scaled Next Door Photos to nearly 100 locations. He later launched Surv Lakeshore, a home-services franchise focused on helping families with projects around the home.

“Taylor brings strong leadership, deep experience in franchise growth, and a passion for helping others succeed. In this role, Taylor will be focused on expanding our footprint and building on the momentum we’ve created across the country,” said Tim Lovett, CEO of Waterloo Turf. “We’re thrilled to have Taylor on the team and can’t wait to see the impact ahead.”

Blom is focused on building a best-in-class development process that attracts the right franchisees to Waterloo Turf and supports them as they launch and grow their businesses. Through his new role, he hopes to position Waterloo as the go-to franchise for artificial turf installation and maintenance; not just because of the quality of the product, but because of the strength and vibrancy of the franchisee community the company is cultivating.

“I’m thrilled to join Waterloo Turf at such an exciting stage of growth. This brand has all the ingredients to dominate the nationwide turf market, and I can’t wait to partner with aspiring franchise owners across the country to make that vision a reality,” Blom said. “I hope to build upon the solid foundation that the team has already established, and to make sure that growth happens sustainably.”

SOURCE Waterloo Turf

###

