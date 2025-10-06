1-800-FLOWERS.COM Names Home Depot Veteran Melanie BabcockChief Marketing and Growth Officer

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Today, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. announced the appointment of Melanie Babcock as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. In her new role, Babcock will lead all aspects of marketing strategy, brand positioning, customer acquisition and retention, and revenue growth initiatives. She will report directly to CEO Adolfo Villagomez.

A digital pioneer, Babcock has served in several leadership roles at The Home Depot for over a decade. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Orange Apron Media and Monetization, where she pioneered and built the retail media division and oversaw the strategy and execution of the company's retail media network. Under her leadership, Orange Apron Media achieved double-digit year-over-year growth, rebranded from Retail Media+ to Orange Apron Media, and launched the industry's first "InFronts" conference for advertisers. At The Home Depot, Babcock also served as Vice President of Integrated Media and Retail Media+, where she transformed the company's marketing strategy from product-centric to personalized customer marketing.

"We're at an inflection point in our transformation, and Melanie brings the perfect combination of strategic vision and execution expertise," said Adolfo Villagomez, CEO. "Her proven ability to scale brands, build exceptional teams, and drive customer-centric growth will be invaluable to our market leadership. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team."

In the newly created role, Babcock will drive the evolution of marketing into a full-funnel flywheel that builds awareness, acquisition, and retention—enabling a more intuitive, personalized, and connected customer journey. A key priority will be strengthening customer focus by modernizing the digital experience to improve product discoverability and enhancing merchandising strategy through stronger data infrastructure and streamlined brand architecture based on end-to-end AI strategy. This customer-centric approach will be instrumental as the company accelerates its transformation and strengthens its position as a leader in gifting and celebrations.

"Few brands have the heritage and cultural connection that 1-800-FLOWERS.com has built over the last 50 years," said Melanie Babcock, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. "I'm energized by the opportunity to help write its next chapter—strengthening its position as a leader while driving meaningful growth. I couldn't be more excited to join Adolfo and this team."

