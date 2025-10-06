76 FENCE Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting and Grand Opening in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – 76 FENCE officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest territories in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday, September 30, with a ribbon-cutting hosted in partnership with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event, held at the Greystone Country Club – Legacy Clubhouse, brought together friends, family, Chamber leadership, local officials, and community stakeholders to mark the Kennedys’ milestone moment. The celebration included networking, refreshments, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting, with remarks delivered by Erica and Caleb Kennedy alongside Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nan Baldwin.

Born and raised in Birmingham, the Kennedys expressed pride in launching their business in the community they call home. In addition to operating their own Birmingham territories, the Kennedys serve as Regional Developers for Alabama and Mississippi, helping to expand 76 FENCE’s footprint by supporting and mentoring new franchise owners across the two states.

“This event was a true celebration of community and opportunity,” said Erica Kennedy. “We’re honored to bring 76 FENCE to Birmingham, and even more excited to build a network of trusted local owners who will deliver the same quality and care throughout Alabama and Mississippi.”

The evening featured family-friendly mingling, branded event décor, and 76 FENCE trucks on-site for photo opportunities.

