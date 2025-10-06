Applebee’s Amps up Flavor and Menu Innovation on 2 for $25 Menu with NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

Plus, Applebee’s extends its NEW Ultimate Trio offering with NEW Crispy Pickle Fries for $14.99

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Applebee’s neighborhood-favorite 2 for $25 deal is getting an upgrade with an all-new entrée. For a limited time, guests can enjoy the NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger and NEW Chicken Parmesan Fettucine paired with an appetizer or two side salads for only $25!*

The NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger features a juicy, all-beef patty, stacked with four slices of American cheese and sweet and savory jam on toasted Potato bread, giving guests a deliciously satisfying gooey cheese pull. The entrée is served with tomato basil soup for dipping.

In addition to the NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger, limited-time entrees on the 2 for $25 menu include the NEW Chicken Parmesan Fettucine and Oriental Chicken Salad. Guests can enjoy their choice of two entrees with one of Applebee’s popular appetizers, such as Boneless Wings, Crunchy Onion Rings or Mozzarella Sticks, or two side salads for dine-in, To Go or delivery.

For those that prefer to stick with appetizers, Applebee’s is adding NEW Crispy Pickle Fries to its NEW Ultimate Trio lineup. Served with Mexi-ranch for dipping, guests can enjoy crispy, golden pickle fries tossed in TAJÍN(r), and chile lime seasoning. The Ultimate Trio allows guests to build their own appetizer samplers by selecting three appetizers and mixing and matching them with three dipping sauces for just $14.99.* With a selection of 10 appetizers and 10 dipping sauces to choose from, there are more than 80,000 unique combinations that can be tailored to one’s liking. The Ultimate Trio can be enjoyed for dine-in, To Go and delivery just in time for the NFL Season.

“At Applebee’s, we’re providing more options of what our guests already love – our tasty appetizers and signature 2 for $25 deal,” said Michelle Chin, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Whether snacking solo or dining with a group, our NEW Crispy Pickle Fries and NEW Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger are sure to satisfy savory cravings for an unbeatable deal this fall.”

And that’s not all! Beginning today, Club Applebee’s members will get exclusive access to play the Club Applebee’s NFL Digital Game.** Guests can sign up and opt-in to “spin to play” - and win! With every dine-in visit or online order, participants will receive an email to spin the wheel and win amazing prizes! Club Applebee’s Members will win with every order from a variety of prizes including discounts, free menu items, NFL signed merch and more! For more information, visit Applebees.com/NFLdigitalgame.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visitApplebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Limited time. Price, participation and selection may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

** One check-in, per account, per day, purchase required. For official rules and free alternate mode of entry, visit https://www.applebees.com/en/official-nfl-digital-game.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s and its franchise operations together consisted of 1,514 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 15 countries outside the United States as of June 29, 2025. This number does not include 59 company-owned Applebee’s restaurants, one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and seven Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

TikTok: @applebees

X: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

SOURCE Applebee’s®

###

Media Contact:

Applebee’s®

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.