Build-A-Bear CeleBOOrates Best-Selling Halloween Collection in its History with New Additions for the Spooktacular Month of "OctoBEAR"

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is unleashing a boo-tiful bonanza this "OctoBEAR" with a show-stopping lineup of Halloween-inspired plush and accessories. This year's collection fuses nostalgia, bold trend-forward designs, glowing bears and that signature spooky-cute flair that continues to capture the imaginations of kids, families, collectors, and the ever-growing community of "kidults" who've made Halloween one of Build-A-Bear's most anticipated seasons.

The 2025 Halloween collection is already off to a standout start, with the new Posable Bat selling out within a few weeks and fresh additions like Spooky Kitty making a fast entrance as fan favorites. Highlights from the spooky collection include:

Pumpkin Kitty (Web Only) and Spooky Kitty – Coming off the heels of last year's sold-out Pumpkin Kitty sensation, her brand-new friend Spooky Kitty joins the lineup this season with dark puuuurple fur sprinkled in tiny white ghosts. Together, these frightfully cute felines are the ultimate Halloween besties.

Zombie Axolotl – Have a-lotl fun this spooky season with this bright green axolotl plush, reimagined with a frightfully cute zombie twist!

Skelebara – Half skeleton, half capybara, and 100% spooky-cute fun! This one-of-a-kind Skelebara is ready to bring a bone-anza of hugs to your Halloween.

Groovy Goblin (Web Only) – Say hello to your mischievous new sidekick! With a toothy grin, big ears, plush horns, and a tuft of bright green fur, this goblin is all about spooky-season fun. Add outfits, sounds, scents, and accessories to bring out your Groovy Goblin's one-of-a-kind personality.

Pumpkin Glow Teddy Bear – Light up your Halloween with this furry fun friend! With bright orange fur and a glowing jack-o'-lantern face, Pumpkin Glow Teddy is ready to shine all night long.

Mini Beans® Halloween Collection – Small in size, big on spooky-cute style! This Halloween lineup shrinks fan-favorite characters including Spooky Kitty, Skelebara, and Zombie Axolotl into collectible, pocket-sized plush. Perfect for gifting, decorating, or tucking into treat bags, these bite-sized boos bring big Halloween energy.

The Bear Cave Exclusives (Web Only) – For fans who like their Halloween a little edgier, the Bear Cave delivers age-gated (18+) styles including the Jennifur Cat "Witch and Famous" Gift Set, these exclusive looks prove that spooky season is for everyone.

"Halloween has become one of the most anticipated seasons at Build-A-Bear," said Kim Utlaut, Chief Brand Officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "We're thrilled to introduce new characters like the Zombie Axolotl and Skelebara, two trendsetting creatures that have captured hearts across generations. This year's collection is all about celebrating the spooky, the sweet, and the wildly imaginative."

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

###

