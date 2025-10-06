Chipotle Introduces "Chip-or-treat," Giving Fans Free Rewards All October

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced "Chip-or-Treat," a new exclusive offer for Chipotle Rewards members delivering free treats throughout October to celebrate Halloween. Building on more than two decades of its iconic Boorito tradition, Chipotle is making this Halloween season even bigger with its real food offers. Starting today, October 6, Chipotle Rewards members who purchase an entrée each week will receive a new weekly treat from Chipotle, plus an exclusive Rewards badge.

Chip-Or-Treat For Real Food

With 77% of adults feeling nostalgic about trick-or-treating,¹ Chipotle is inviting Rewards members to "Chip-or-Treat" to enjoy offers like free guac or chips or bonus Rewards points, up to four times throughout the month, making Chipotle's spooky season even more delicious for Rewards members.

How It Works:

Starting today, Monday, October 6 through Thursday, October 30, Chipotle Rewards members can "Chip-or-Treat" at Chipotle by purchasing an entrée on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or in-restaurant and scanning their Chipotle Rewards member card.

Within a few hours after a purchase, Chipotle Rewards members will receive a "Chip-or-Treat" email providing a treat tailored to their preferences, valid for five days.

Members can "Chip-or-Treat" once per week to earn up to four treats and four exclusive Rewards badges in October.

"For 25 years, Boorito has been the can't miss Halloween tradition for our fans, and this year we're expanding it into a full month of treats," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "No tricks, just delicious, real food made fresh every day and weekly rewards that make this October the biggest Halloween season ever at Chipotle."

New Chipotle Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer after signing up and making their first purchase. The best way to Chipotle is in the app. Track points, redeem rewards and score free Chipotle. Download in the App Store or on Google Play.

Chipotle U Rewards

Chipotle recently introduced Chipotle U Rewards, a new loyalty program exclusively for college students that celebrates them at various milestones of their higher education journey. Members score 1,000 bonus points upon enrollment, plus earn 20% more points with every purchase to earn free Chipotle faster.

Boorito Returns On October 31

Chipotle will continue its annual Boorito tradition with an in-restaurant entrée offer on Halloween. The brand will share more information on how it is bringing back Boorito for its 25th anniversary later this month.

2 – Rewards members only; promotion runs October 6 to October 30. Regular menu entrée purchase required, excluding tax and tip. Weeks consist of Monday through Sunday; limited to one reward per week. For clarity purposes, "regular menu entrée item" means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three tacos, quesadilla, or a salad, subject to availability. A regular menu entrée item does not include kids' meals, 3-point meals, or single tacos. Must scan for rewards at time of purchase, or purchase in Rewards account using Chipotle mobile ap. Purchase must be from participating U.S. restaurants only.

3 – Eligible members receive one free topping or regular side of guac with a purchase of $5.00 or more, excluding tax and tip. One-time use only. Expires if not used within 7 days after it has been added to a participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada, and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem any Reward. Presentation of valid account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms.

