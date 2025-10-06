Domino’s® Expands Global DoorDash Partnership: Delivering Canadian Favourites from Coast to Coast

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domino’s Pizza of Canada is now available for on-demand delivery via DoorDash in Canada, giving customers a new convenient way to order their favorite pizzas, pastas, and more. The Canadian rollout extends Domino’s existing global partnership with DoorDash and Wolt (DoorDash’s international brand).

Orders placed on DoorDash will be delivered by Domino’s own trained delivery experts and franchisees through DoorDash’s innovative Self-Delivery model. Customers can combine the convenience of ordering on DoorDash with trusted delivery Domino’s is known for, plus access real-time tracking on DoorDash for a seamless end-to-end experience.

“Domino’s has been serving Canadian customers for more than 40 years. We’re proud to welcome Domino’s to DoorDash, expanding our global partnership and connecting more Canadians with the pizzas they know and love,” said Aslam Ghori, Head of Enterprise Restaurant Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. “By combining Domino’s reliable delivery expertise with DoorDash’s easy-to-use platform, we’re enhancing the customer experience through a shared commitment to innovation.”

“Over many decades, we’ve built our reputation on great pizza and expert delivery,” said Ken Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer at Domino’s Pizza of Canada. “Partnering with DoorDash helps us connect with even more Canadians while continuing to deliver through our own team of trained delivery experts. We’re excited to make pizza night more convenient than ever and to serve more customers nationwide through this collaboration.”

To celebrate the launch, Domino’s is exclusively offering DashPass customers 30% off orders of $30 or more (up to $10 off) using promo code DOMINOS30 at checkout from October 7, 2025 to October 13, 2025 during DashPass Deal Drops on DoorDash.* DashPass provides customers on DoorDash with $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, plus access to exclusive savings.

