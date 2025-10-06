iSmash Set to Introduce High-Impact Fun to Souderton

Interactive Rage Room and Splatter Paint Entertainment Venue Set to Launch in North Penn Area

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // SOUDERTON, Pa. — iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its adrenaline-pumping Rage Rooms, colorful Splatter Paint, and adventurous Axe Throwing experiences, announced today that it has signed a lease to open in the Philadelphia market. Scheduled to open this holiday season, the Souderton site will mark the brand’s first location in Pennsylvania, expanding its presence across the East Coast of the United States.

In addition to the Souderton location, owner-operators Junho Kim and Chris Green signed on to open a total of six locations in the greater Philadelphia area. Their first will be within County Line Plaza, conveniently located right off the 309 amid a high-traffic strip mall. Additionally, site selection is underway for their second iSmash.

Once open, iSmash in Souderton will feature themed Rage Rooms, Splatter Paint rooms, and several Axe Throwing lanes. Guests can choose from a variety of Smash, Paint, and Axe Throwing packages for individuals and groups, as well as book party experiences for birthdays, team-building outings, and private events.

Kim and Green bring a dynamic mix of experience and leadership to their iSmash venture. Kim built his career in the pharmaceutical industry, where he rose to head of technical operations, honing skills in operations and team management. Green, a CPA, began in public accounting before moving into corporate finance, where he developed a strong background in strategic planning and financial management. Both were drawn to iSmash for its innovative entertainment offering and the opportunity to create a family-focused business that allows them more time with their young children.

“We’ve spent our careers in industries that demand precision and strong leadership, and we’re looking forward to bringing that same mindset to iSmash,” said Kim. “What drew me in is how different this concept is— it’s not just entertainment, it’s a creative and stress-relieving outlet people are excited to try. This will be something fresh for the community, and we’re creating a place where guests can connect and have a great time.”

iSmash Souderton will be one of the largest iSmash destinations. With the extra space, Kim and Green plan to introduce unique features or expand their event space to accommodate larger groups with ease. The location will serve as a go-to destination for unforgettable group experiences, from birthday celebrations to team-building corporate outings.

“We’re thrilled to have Junho and Chris leading the charge as we grow in the Philadelphia market,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “Their proven business experience and commitment to building a strong presence in the community make them an ideal fit for our brand. This Souderton opening is just the beginning for them, and we’re confident their leadership will set the tone for iSmash’s continued expansion throughout the region.”

The new iSmash will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint, eight years old for Rage Rooms, and 13 years and up for Axe Throwing.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Souderton, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/pa-souderton/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

