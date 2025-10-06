Paul Davis Restoration, Inc. Ranks in Franchise Times Top 400 Franchises

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Jacksonville, FL— Paul Davis Restoration, Inc. has been recognized in the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 rankings published in the October issue of the trade publication. This honor underscores PDR, Inc.'s commitment to excellence in restoring residential and commercial properties impacted by fire, water, mold, storms, and other disasters for over fifty years.

PDR, Inc. operates as a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration. The company prides itself on its highly trained professionals, who are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling, ensuring top-tier service for clients in need.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. This year's report highlighted a modest growth of 1.2% in total revenue among the top franchises, achieving $738.5 billion despite challenges presented by inflation and shifts in consumer spending patterns. Notably, the ten largest franchises collectively saw a sales increase of just 0.4%, with an additional $1.9 billion in revenue compared to the previous year.

Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "We are honored to be ranked in this prestigious publication once again and are excited to continue climbing the ranking list. This acknowledgment reflects our dedicated team and the trust our clients place in us."

