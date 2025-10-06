Scenthound Partners with VMG to Accelerate Growth and Cement Leadership in Dog Wellness

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // JUPITER, FL — Scenthound has announced its partnership with VMG Partners. This investment marks a pivotal step in Scenthound’s mission to transform the way pet parents care for their dogs through routine hygiene and wellness.

As the pet industry races toward a projected value of $277 billion by 2030, Scenthound stands apart as a category creator, focused exclusively on five core areas of dog wellness: skin, coat, ears, nails, and teeth.

“For more than 20 years, we’ve dedicated our careers to dogs, and for the past decade we’ve built Scenthound as the first and only brand focused entirely on routine hygiene,” said Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. “We created this category, and we’re proud to lead it. VMG recognizes the power of what we’ve built, and their alignment with our mission makes them the right partner to help us grow, while keeping our vision and leadership firmly in place.”

Since its inception, VMG has partnered with founder-led businesses, bringing strategic guidance, operational expertise, and an extensive network of consumer brand leaders. Scenthound’s co-founders Tim and Jessica Vogel will continue to lead and control the business.

“It’s been clear to us from our first meeting with Tim and Jessica years ago that Scenthound is a special concept,” said McConnell Smith, Partner at VMG. “Their focus on proactive, preventative health has the potential to help all dogs live longer and healthier lives. We couldn’t be more excited to support Scenthound as they bring this unique service to more dogs and families nationwide.”

With this new partnership, Scenthound is positioned to further cement its leadership in dog wellness and drive the next era of growth in the pet industry.

Jefferies acted as Scenthound’s exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. Legal counsel to VMG was provided by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. and to the Company by Akerman LLP.

SOURCE Scenthound

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.