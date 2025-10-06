SYNERGY HomeCare Opens New Location in Greater Cleveland’s Southern Suburbs

October 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest location in Greater Cleveland’s southern suburbs, SYNERGY HomeCare in Medina.

The agency is owned and operated by the Seiberling family, namely Amy and Brian. Amy has spent her entire professional career in caregiving roles, ranging from working in clients’ homes to coordinating care with hospitals and VA offices to leading a 20-person team in a skilled nursing community. Brian has a background in accounting and years of experience working in the C-suite of staffing companies.

Headquartered in Medina, the Seiberlings and their team of professional caregivers proudly serve residents throughout Barberton, Copley, Cuyahoga Falls, Fairlawn, Granger, Medina, Montrose-Grant, New Franklin, Norton, Wadsworth, and West Akron. Together, they can assist with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

In her ten years of experience in Ohio’s healthcare industry, Amy was able to recognize the area’s significantly increasing aging population and their growing need for these caregiving services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic report wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Amy brings a wealth of qualifications to the home care industry. With a master’s in gerontology, a bachelor’s in accounting, and credentials as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, she has held multiple leadership positions in the space. Some of these leadership positions have included leading a skilled-nursing community, where she oversaw over 80 beds and 20 staff members, and managing a VA-approved facility, where she coordinated the provision of benefits to veterans. Before taking the lead at these facilities, Amy also served as a certified Ohio guardian, personally coordinating the care of vulnerable adults, including end-of-life planning and hospice decisions. She complemented her skills in this role by completing a memory-care internship and becoming adept at providing dementia support.

Her husband Brian is extremely successful in the financial sector. He has held the title of Chief Financial Officer at multiple organizations, many of which were staffing-oriented. Together, the pair hope to combine their business acumen with their formal training in aging to provide Medina with the best quality of care possible.

“We have seen how overwhelming it is for families to balance work, kids, and the needs of an aging parent,” said Amy. “That’s why we started SYNERGY HomeCare in Medina; so that local families have a trusted, responsive team that treats their loved ones with the same dignity, safety, and reliability we’d want for our own family.”

The Seiberlings’ office sits at the crossroads of Medina and Summit Counties – two communities with sizable and growing older-adult populations. On average, roughly 20% of this local population is over the age of 65, and many require additional help with everyday tasks—from cooking and running errands to doing light housekeeping or keeping up with personal care needs like bathing and dressing.

“Our philosophy is simple: care like family, operate like pros,” said Amy. “Every decision we make balances human dignity with professional standards. Our hands-on leadership guarantees responsiveness, flexibility, and ultimate personalization. We are involved in every aspect of each case, from care planning to caregiver selection to family communication. We appreciate getting to serve our community, and it’s not a responsibility we take lightly.”

