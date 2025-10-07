CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate Acquires Vip Real Estate to Fortify Service Area in Denver Metro

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // GRAND JUNCTION, CO, – CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate has joined forces with VIP Real Estate based in Denver. With this announcement, the formerly independent firm will do business as CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate.

VIP Real Estate was founded in 2010 by Brian Furer, who will serve as Broker Associate and Team Lead while overseeing the integration of the many CENTURY 21 tools and systems.

Founded in 2020, CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate combines a boutique approach with the power of a brand. Smaller, collaborative offices deliver personalized service, tailored marketing strategies, and hands-on support for both clients and agents. The combined company now comprises seven offices and approximately 60 independent agents. Leveraging the CENTURY 21 brand’s robust suite of business-building tools, these agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology and an international network to complement their community connections and local market knowledge.

According to Daniel Bishop, Broker of CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate, “Joining forces with VIP Real Estate allows us to combine our strengths, expand our market presence, enhance resources for our agents and ELEVATE the level of service we can provide to our clients and to these agents. By expanding our agent network and collective experience, we can deliver even greater value to our clients. This partnership allows us to leverage the power of the CENTURY 21 brand while building on the culture and success of CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate.”

“New agents will be most excited about gaining access to the power and global reach of the CENTURY 21 brand combined with an unmatched suite of tools, technology and marketing resources. This partnership equips them with cutting-edge systems, world-class training, and powerful networking opportunities—allowing them to elevate their business and better serve their clients,” said Fuhrer. “Joining forces with CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate positions us all for continued innovation, broader market reach, and long-term success in Colorado.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Real Estate

