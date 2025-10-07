Chester’s Chicken Launches Chester’s 2.0, Featuring New Crispy Station Merchandiser

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Chester’s Chicken is raising the bar for convenience store foodservice with the debut of Chester’s 2.0. Anchored by a new Crispy Station merchandiser, alongside a two-basket fryer and refreshed packaging, Chester’s 2.0 enables operators to achieve greater efficiency and a better bottom line.

Developed in partnership with Marshall Air, the Crispy Station merchandiser holds chicken hot, crispy and fresh for up to three times longer than most c-store merchandisers. Leveraging proprietary ThermoGlo™ technology, the Crispy Station not only extends tender hold times, resulting in less waste, it creates more sales opportunities and delivers consistently craveable food. The extended hold times mean that employees spend less time cooking to refill the merchandiser and have more time to focus on other tasks in the store. Compact yet powerful at just 46 inches wide, the merchandiser is designed to simplify operations, eliminating lightbulb changes, accelerating cleanup and showcasing food in its most appetizing way.

But Chester’s 2.0 is more than a merchandiser. The upgraded platform also includes a two-basket frying system, allowing operators to fry two products at once which means that operators can fill the hot case in half the time. In addition, Chester’s is introducing a revamped packaging suite featuring heat-resistant cups and lids, allowing for pre-packaged sides. These enhancements improve efficiency, speed of service and product quality across the board.

“Chester’s 2.0 is innovation designed with the operator in mind,” said Alexis Lobodocky, general manager and COO of Chester’s Chicken. “By extending hold times, streamlining prep and introducing smarter packaging, we are helping operators deliver the same hot, crispy chicken customers love while saving time and reducing stress in the back of house.”

The launch of Chester’s 2.0 underscores the brand’s commitment to listening to operator feedback and evolving with their needs. Already known for its double-breaded, freshly marinated chicken recipe, Chester’s continues to invest in solutions that deliver unmatched consistency, convenience and customer satisfaction.

