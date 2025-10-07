It’s a ‘Haus Party’ in Santa Clarita as Dog Haus Opens First Location

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Dog Haus is bringing its signature SoCal flavor and vibe to Santa Clarita with the grand opening of its first location at Golden Valley.

Local franchisees Jai and Kyla Coward are leading the charge, introducing Dog Haus’ bold flavors and laid-back fun to their hometown. To celebrate, the brand will treat Haus Rewards app members to free Haus Dogs during an all-day Haus Party on Saturday, Oct. 11.

For the Cowards, this opening is more than just business – it’s personal. “We’ve loved Dog Haus since the very beginning, when the first location opened in Pasadena back in 2010, and we’ve been hooked ever since,” said Kyla Coward. “Some of our favorite memories are from gathering with friends and family at Dog Haus. Now, we get to help our Santa Clarita neighbors create those same memories for themselves. It’s an incredible honor.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Dog Haus will host its Haus Party on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring:

All-day drink specials, including $2 off draft beer and wine and $3 off Haus Cocktails

Free Haus Dogs for Haus Rewards members*

Exclusive merch for the first 50 guests in line**

A special extra perk for the first person in line

Additional festivities include:

Face painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live DJ from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

But the Haus Party isn’t the only way local fans can score big. In the lead-up to opening day, Dog Haus Santa Clarita is also holding a Text-To-Win sweepstakes, in which 50 lucky winners will receive one free Haus Burger every month for a year. Winners will be notified through the Haus Rewards app.

Inspired by their experiences with Dog Haus’ Running Club in Pasadena, and their passion for community involvement, the Cowards will be launching a Dog Haus Santa Clarita Running Club and are eager to engage with the community through fun, fitness and philanthropy.

Additionally, Dog Haus Santa Clarita will participate in the brand’s Dine Out fundraising program, which allows local nonprofits, schools and community organizations to share fellowship while raising much needed monies for their causes. Twenty percent of the sales during each event is donated directly to the participating group.

Known for its chef-driven menu and innovative approach to comfort food, Dog Haus features a diverse lineup of signature Creekstone Farms® 100% Black Angus beef burgers and hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, fried chicken creations and plant-based options — all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The new location will feature the same menu experience that has earned the brand a devoted following nationwide.

Since opening its first location in Pasadena, Calif., in 2010, Dog Haus has expanded rapidly across the country. With locations now spanning nationwide, the brand continues to grow its presence through strategic franchising and a devoted fan base.

