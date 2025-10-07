Kilwins Celebrates National Dessert Day with a Sweet Sweepstakes

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // PETOSKEY, Mich. – What better way to celebrate National Dessert Day than with a gift card to a dessert-lover's paradise? Kilwins, known for hand-crafted chocolates, hand-paddled fudge, super-premium ice cream and more, is inviting fans to join the celebration on Oct. 14 with a chance to win one of 10 $50 Kilwins eGift Cards.*

From Oct. 14-19, 2025, Instagram users who follow the official @Kilwins account can enter the sweepstakes by tagging a friend in a comment on the official post. Ten lucky winners will each receive a $50 Kilwins eGift Card—perfect for indulging in their favorite Kilwins desserts.

What makes Kilwins desserts so special? Guests can enjoy far more than just chocolates, fudge, and ice cream—stores also feature caramel apples, caramel corn, nut brittles, chocolate-dipped treats and more. Among the favorites are its signature fudge, hand-paddled fresh on marble tables, and Kilwins’ Original Recipe Ice Cream, a super-premium treat crafted from proprietary recipes for rich flavor and ultra-creamy texture. More than just a chocolate shop or ice cream shop, Kilwins is a one-stop destination for indulgence—offering something to satisfy every sweet tooth. The brand also recently debuted Dubai Chocolate Truffles, which are selling out quickly each month, with some stores also featuring Dubai Chocolate Buckeyes.

“At Kilwins, we believe dessert should be an experience, not just a treat,” said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Kilwins. “Every visit is an opportunity to enjoy a little sweetness, from delightful moments in-store to sharing a sweet treat with someone you love, we’re proud to bring people together through the joy of hand-crafted desserts. National Dessert Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate that.”

*The sweepstakes runs from Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (excluding California and Hawaii) who are 18 or older. Winners will be selected at random and notified via Instagram on or around Oct. 24, 2025.

Founded in 1947, Kilwins has built a reputation for delivering high-quality confections and exceptional customer service. With more than 180 locations in 28 states, Kilwins continues to expand while staying true to its time-honored traditions of quality, craftsmanship, and community connection.

SOURCE Kilwins

